Pima Co. considers code amendments to allow raising of chickens in additional residential zones

Proposed changes to code could allow more people to raise chickens on their property, according to a news release from Pima County Development Services.

An increased interest in raising food at home, has prompted Pima County to consider amending code to accommodate the public.

According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited, including TH Trailer Homesite, CR-4 Mixed-Dwelling Type, CR-5 Multiple Residence, CMH-1 and -2 County Manufactured and Mobile Home and MU Multiple Use zones." Typically, these are properties with lot sizes smaller than 8,000 square feet.

Under the proposed text amendment, single-family dwelling lots or manufactured home lots 6,000 square feet or larger in the zones where chickens currently are not permitted, could keep up to eight female chickens.

Similarly, single-family dwelling lots or manufactured home lots 6,000 square feet or smaller in the zones where chickens currently are not permitted, could keep up to four female chickens.

Neither retail sales nor the keeping of male chickens, roosters or cockerels would be permitted in any of the above listed zones.

The amendment would not override any private residential restrictions or covenants recorded that prohibit the raising of chickens.

Another proposed amendment would simplify the code to allow ratites (ostrich and emu) in rural and limited residential zones subject to the same requirements as livestock, which is one animal per 10,000 square feet of lot space.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will review the proposed code amendment at public hearing, likely in early fall, and forward its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

Pima County’s Planning Division invites public comment on the proposed Zoning Code text amendment. Comments may be emailed to Mark.Holden@pima.gov and provided in-person at commission and board public hearings.

A copy of the proposed text amendment can be seen here.

PimaCoZoning Chickens&Ratites Background by Tucson News Now on Scribd

