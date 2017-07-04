Latest fire burning on the eastern edge of the Tohono O'odham Nation

The Elk Horn Fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 near the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness, according to Inciweb and is along the eastern edge of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Officials with the Arizona State Forestry are reporting the fire is human caused, possibly started by someone who was in distress and needed search and rescue assistance.

#ElkHornFire near east side of Tohono O'odham Nation burning through desert fuels - heavy air support due to difficult terrain. 30 acres. — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 5, 2017

So far the Elk Horn Fire has burned 30 acres and is in inaccessible terrain. It is due to this inaccessibility that air resources are being used, including the VLAT, heavys, and helicopters. Ground crews are also being deployed to assist with fire suppression.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.