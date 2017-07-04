Latest fire burning on the eastern edge of the Tohono O'odham Na - Tucson News Now

Latest fire burning on the eastern edge of the Tohono O'odham Nation

By Tucson News Now Staff
Elk Horn Fire at 30 acres, believed to be human caused. (Source: Inciweb) Elk Horn Fire at 30 acres, believed to be human caused. (Source: Inciweb)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Elk Horn Fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 near the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness, according to Inciweb and is along the eastern edge of the Tohono O'odham Nation. 

Officials with the Arizona State Forestry are reporting the fire is human caused, possibly started by someone who was in distress and needed search and rescue assistance.  

So far the Elk Horn Fire has burned 30 acres and is in inaccessible terrain.  It is due to this inaccessibility that air resources are being used, including the VLAT, heavys, and helicopters.  Ground crews are also being deployed to assist with fire suppression.  

