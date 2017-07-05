"A" Mountain on fire after annual fireworks show

Brush fire sparked by annual fireworks display.

According to Captain Julian Herrera with the Tucson Fire Department, the fire has been contained to one area on the southeast side of the mountain.

TFD: Fire caused by fireworks. Contained to certain area on S/SE side of A Mountain. Crews working to put it out right now. #tucson pic.twitter.com/qr2HVAkFYS — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) July 5, 2017

Firefighters are on the scene, there are also Good Samaritans helping to put out the fire with hand tools.

