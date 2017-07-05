"A" Mountain on fire after annual fireworks show - Tucson News Now

"A" Mountain on fire after annual fireworks show

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Fire on A Mountain. (Source: Rosario Valencia) Fire on A Mountain. (Source: Rosario Valencia)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Brush fire sparked by annual fireworks display.  

According to Captain Julian Herrera with the Tucson Fire Department, the fire has been contained to one area on the southeast side of the mountain.  

Firefighters are on the scene, there are also Good Samaritans helping to put out the fire with hand tools.  

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly