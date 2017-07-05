TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Smoke from the Burro Fire as seen from near Redington on Monday, July 3. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. BURRO FIRE: Grows to 21,035 acres, public meeting scheduled

The Burro Fire burning on the eastern slopes of the Santa Catalinas was estimated at 21,035 acres, according to the public information officer for the fire, as of Tuesday night, July 4. There is still no containment of the fire.

A Community Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday July 5, 2017, at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710. The meeting will be live streamed on Facebook.



2. Dogs at risk on the Fourth of July

When the 4th of July fireworks go off throughout the neighborhood, many dogs get agitated, scared, and even panicked.

So much so, that they will do crazy things to escape the noise, like jump through windows.

#4thofJuly bad night for pets. Fireworks cause dogs to jump fences, even jump through windows. #tucsonnewsnowpic.twitter.com/WcRNfXdNNE — Bud Foster (@budfoster) July 4, 2017

In the past, the only agency to call about strays was Pima Animal Care. The only place to take a found pet was Pima Animal Care. This year it's more complex, with the Humane Society added to the mix.

If the animal is found in Marana, call 328-8020.

If the animal is found in Sahuarita, call 445-7877.

If the animal is found in Pima County, Tucson, Oro Valley, Vail, call 724-5900.



3. FBI, DPS SWAT join search for suspected arsonist who shot at Forest Service worker

The FBI, Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Navajo County Sheriff's Office have joined the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service officials in the search for a suspected arsonist who shot at a Forest Service worker and then fled.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tgdkWL

It happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Forest Service employee was not injured.

The Forest Lakes Fire District released a surveillance photo of the man they are calling a person of interest in a series of fires near Pond Circle south of State Route 260 less than a mile from Canyon Point Campground.

HAPPENING TODAY

Representative Martha McSally will brief the Arizona border sheriffs on how Congress plans to move forward with the Trump Administrations requests on border security.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada, and Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot will all be in attendance.

WEATHER

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of a mountain shower.

The high will be near 107 degrees.

