TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The City of Tucson started collected the sales tax for prop 101 on July 1st. Voters passed the measure during a May 2017 election. It is expected to raise $250 million over the
Brush fire sparked by annual fireworks display.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
