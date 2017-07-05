When will voters start seeing Prop 101 money

The City of Tucson started collecting the sales tax for Prop 101 on July 1. Voters passed the measure during a May 2017 election.

It is expected to raise $250 million over the next five years for the Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Police Department, and city roads.

But it will take some time before Tucsonans see the money put to use.

First, they city has to collect enough money to spend.

Fire and police aren’t expecting to see any new equipment or vehicles until October or November.

The city has already starting placing orders and drawing up designs for new stations. That way, once the money comes in, they will be able to pay for these new items.

Drivers won’t see prop 101 roads fixed until next year.

The city still working to fix roads from Prop 409, in the November 2012 election.

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild said that just gives the city more time to collect money to work on the roads.

To ensure the money is being used properly, they are forming an oversight committee, the city is looking for people to join.

To apply for a position, please email resumes to the City Clerk’s Office at

cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov or mail them to 255 W. Alameda St., Tucson AZ, 85701.

