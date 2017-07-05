Police seek bat-wielding robbery suspect

The suspect is described as black, mid-40s, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in June.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, a man carrying a baseball bat confronted a clerk at the Riverpark Inn, 777 W. Cushing Street, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect is described as black, mid-40s, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray and black baseball hat, red T-shirt with "2S" on the front, blue shorts and gray shoes.

The suspect got an undisclosed amount of money and assaulted the clerk (causing minor injuries) before fleeing to the north on foot.

If you see this man, please call 911. If you have information on his identity or whereabouts, please call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463) or visit 88crime.org. You can remain anonymous.

