Michael Stanley found in good condition

Tucson police said 68-year-old Michael Stanley is has been found safe and in good condition.

Police credit an alert citizen who called Tucson Fire.

Great news! Michael has been located safe & in good condition near Broadway/Camino Seco by an alert citizen who called @TucsonFirePIO. pic.twitter.com/zbNhshaCQx — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) July 5, 2017

Stanley was reported missing earlier Wednesday morning according to a tweet from TPD.

MISSING:68yr old Michael Staley. L/S today at 4:00am-7200blk of E Eastview(Kolb/22 area). Has Dementia & Epilepsy. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/y2u5vq9e7C — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) July 5, 2017

