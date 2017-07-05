Micheal Stanley found in good condition - Tucson News Now

UPDATE

Michael Stanley found in good condition

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police said 68-year-old Michael Stanley is has been found safe and in good condition.

Police credit an alert citizen who called Tucson Fire.

Stanley was reported missing earlier Wednesday morning according to a tweet from TPD.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly