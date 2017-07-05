ACTION DAY: High temps returning to Tucson

Tucson police said 68-year-old Michael Stanley is has been found safe and in good condition.
Tucson police said 68-year-old Michael Stanley is has been found safe and in good condition.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Tucson News Now First Alert weather team has issued Action Days for the end of the week as unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to return to our area.
The Tucson News Now First Alert weather team has issued Action Days for the end of the week as unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to return to our area.
A man carrying a baseball bat confronted a clerk at the Riverpark Inn, 777 W. Cushing Street, and demanded money from the register.
A man carrying a baseball bat confronted a clerk at the Riverpark Inn, 777 W. Cushing Street, and demanded money from the register.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.