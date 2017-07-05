ACTION DAY: High temps returning to Tucson

Unseasonably hot temperatures will return to the Tucson area by the end of the week.

The Tucson News Now First Alert weather team has called for an Action Day on Thursday, July 6, because of the heat.

We issue Action Days whenever we think the weather will be active enough to significantly impact your day. It's purpose is to draw our viewers' attention to days that may become hazardous or dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning from noon Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7.

The high temperatures during this time will run 6 to 9 degrees above average. We can expect daytime highs between 109-114 degrees.

Remember, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer during the summer months in Arizona. Use caution and drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors.

As moisture increases over the weekend, rain and storm prospects will increase slightly across much of southern Arizona.

