TODAY: Funeral for Marana shooting victim

Memorial services have been scheduled for Martin Padilla, the man shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot in Marana on Friday, June 30.

Family and friends will gather at a mosque on the northwest side Wednesday, July 5, for Padilla's funeral.

Following the service, Padilla will be buried with full military honors on Tucson's east side.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Padilla leaves behind a wife and four children.

Marcus Dickson, is charged with manslaughter for the death of Padilla.

Tucson News Now has been given permission by Padilla's family to attend these services.

