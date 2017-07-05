TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (July 7-9)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS - CARING FOR CARNIVORES

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

2. FREE MOVIES IN THE PARK - 'THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS'

This month's free movie is the "The Secret Life of Pets."

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center.

Admission is free. Come early if you want a good spot, and grab some dinner from the food trucks on site.

Get Directions

3. SUMMER SELF DEFENSE

This FREE self defense class is open to mature teens and adults every Friday in July from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Learn how to protect yourself, and get in shape.

Contact: Mr. Kim at Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 520-877-7767

11133 North La Canada Drive, suite 109



SATURDAY

1. SAVING SPECIES! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum teams up with Joel Sartore, Photographer, National Geographic fellow, and Arizona Public Media for a journey into conservation.

Enjoy a sneak peek of "RARE: Creatures of the Photo Ark," a documentary that takes you on a photographic journey to conserve species around the world.

The screening is free with admission.

Cool Summer Nights starts at 5 p.m.

Members get in free.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2qKTvTi?

2. PARK AFTER DARK

Enjoy Saguaro National Park in the cool evening hours from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Park staff will take you and your family on a guided tour of the sights, sounds, and smells of the desert after dark.

This event is for families with children aged 7 to 18 years old.

A park entrance fee of $15 per vehicle applies. Weekly passes for both districts of the park will be honored.

More information: Contact Saguaro National Park (West) 2700 N. Kinney Rd. 520-733-5158

3. SATURDAYS AT THE PLANETARIUM

Take a trip through our galaxy from the comfort of a reclining seat.

The Flandrau Planetarium has several shows on from noon to 9 p.m.

Admission is $14 for adults and $10 for Children.

Kids three and under get in free.

Schedule and information: http://bit.ly/2thVcsK?



SUNDAY

1. RUN WITH THE ROOSTER KINNEY RD 5 MILER AT OLD TUCSON

Get up early to beat the heat, and run with the roosters.

The run starts at 5:05 a.m. at Old Tucson.

Register HERE: http://bit.ly/2sNRFH8



2. VIGILANTE SUNDAY

Tombstone streets come to life from 12 to 3 p.m.

It starts with a fashion show featuring historically correct clothing from 1880 to 1915.

Family-friendly skits start at 1 p.m.

More information: For more information call 520-457-3884

3. FULL MOON NATURE WALK

Enjoy a hike under the full moon at Agua Caliente Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

A Pima County naturalist will be your guide on this easy two-hour walk.

Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water and a flashlight

Ages 12 and older.

The walk costs $5

More information: Contact Agua Caliente Park 12325 Agua Caliente Park Rd. 520-615-7855 for registration information.

