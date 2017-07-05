SIPHON FIRE: Cochise County fire active on all fronts - Tucson News Now

SIPHON FIRE: Cochise County fire active on all fronts

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
BOWIE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A fire burning in Cochise County is characterized as active on all fronts on Wednesday, July 5.

The Siphon Fire began on Tuesday, July 4, at the base of the Dos Cabezas Peaks south of Bowie.

One building was evacuated on Tuesday, two others were given pre-evacuation notices.

Air resources and multiple ground crews, including engines, water tenders, and a Type 1 hand crew are working to contain the blaze.

The fire is burning quickly through dry brush and grasses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

INFORMATION

InciWeb

