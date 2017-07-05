SIPHON FIRE: Cochise County fire active on all fronts

Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
Even as hundreds of wildland firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire burning in Yavapai County south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to the wildfire that killed 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.
The Siphon Fire began on Tuesday, July 4, at the base of the Dos Cabezas Peaks south of Bowie.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters were ready at the scene and they were helped by good Samaritans with hand tools.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Family and friends will gather at a mosque on the northwest side Wednesday, July 5, for Martin Padilla's funeral.
Tucson police said 68-year-old Michael Stanley is has been found safe and in good condition.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
