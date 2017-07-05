First Alert Action Days: FAQ

We receive many questions regarding our First Alert Action Days in our forecasts. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers that shed some light on what they mean:

Q: What is an Action Day?

A: An action day is declared for any particular day in the forecast when the first alert weather team has determined the weather will be active enough to significantly impact your day. Its purpose is to draw our viewer’s attention to days that may become hazardous or dangerous. These are days determined by KOLD and FOX11 meteorologists, and have warnings and watches issued by the National Weather Service.

(example: not the current forecast)

Q: What type of weather calls for an Action Day?

A: An Action Day can be declared for any type of weather. Action Days may be different in the winter months than during the monsoon. The first alert weather team will always indicate why a particular day is an Action Day, and include the potential impacts in the forecast. Some examples during the monsoon are severe storms, flash flooding and blowing dust. During the winter months, we may declare action days for snow or below freezing temperatures.

Q: How do we know what day is an Action Day?

A: Our meteorologists will send out a push alert to our weather app as soon as an Action Day is declared. It is our promise to update the forecast with greater regularity than normal on social media, online, on our app and on TV. We will also always have an Action Day icon on the designated day in our 7-day forecast. This will be on-air and on the web.

Q: Who can I contact if I have a question about a First Alert Action Day?

A: You can always reach out to our team of meteorologists on their Facebook & Twitter pages, or send them an email.

Copyright 2017. Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.