VIRAL VIDEO: CA reporter living the dream, er, nightmare

Gather thousands of beer enthusiasts for a mile run and a mile paddle, followed by a rewarding six-beer chug on the beach and what could go wrong?

One California TV reporter found out the hard way. No, KTLA's Wendy Burch didn't have to participate in the Hermosa Beach event on Tuesday, July 4. But as she interviewed one competitor during the beer chug, she became an unwitting part of the story.

She said she once dreamed about being surrounded by sweaty men throwing up in a mosh pit. Sadly, in this case, dreams can become reality.

To read her account of the day, click HERE:

And, watch the video below. If you have a weak stomach, you might want to watch through your fingers.

