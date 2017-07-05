Supplies needed for Salvation Army's 'Back to School Backpack SOS'

“The Tucson community plays such a huge role when providing children these types of services. Last year, we were able to provide 125 children with the main essentials to succeed,” said Major Dawn Rocheleau, Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator.
KTLA's Wendy Burch didn't plan on participating in the run, paddle, chug event on Tuesday, but she became an unwitting part of the story.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry are reporting the fire was human caused, possibly started by someone who was in distress and needed search and rescue assistance.
The Siphon Fire began on Tuesday, July 4, at the base of the Dos Cabezas Peaks south of Bowie.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.
