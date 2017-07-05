Supplies needed for Salvation Army's 'Back to School Backpack SOS'

It's time to think about getting the kids ready for heading back to school, and the Salvation Army is asking the public for donations for it's annual Back To School SOS (Support Our Students) event.

“The Tucson community plays such a huge role when providing children these types of services. Last year, we were able to provide 125 children with the main essentials to succeed,” Major Dawn Rocheleau, Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator, said in a news release. “This year, we need the Tucson community’s help again to prepare these kids for the upcoming school year.”

From July 10 to July 28, the Salvation Army in partnership with local Fry's Food Stores is looking for donations of school supplies to help with their backpack program.

There will be donation drop off areas inside 12 Fry's Stores around Tucson.

These backpacks, filled with back to school essentials, will be handed out to students in lower income families, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Items needed:

Backpacks

Colored pencils

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue sticks

Loose leaf paper

Markers

Pens

Pencils

Rulers

Scissors

Spiral notebooks

For a list of the Fry’s locations participating in The Salvation Army’s Back To School Backpack SOS, and directions, please visit: www.salvationarmytucson.org/back-to-school-drive.

