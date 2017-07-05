Burro Fire air attack - Tucson News Now

Burro Fire air attack

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
One of seven helicopters used to fight the Burro Fire. (Source: Tucson News Now) One of seven helicopters used to fight the Burro Fire. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Burro Fire continues to grow and that means crews continue to work hard to get a handle on the fire.

However, there are some areas of the fire, where the terrain is rough, no access to roads, and it’s just not safe for hot shot crews.

For those areas, the Type 1 team is using helicopters and air tankers.

There are currently seven helicopters being used to fight the Burro Fire. Six of those helicopters use the base on Oracle Road in Catalina, where they can get fuel and any maintenance needed to fix the helicopters.

The group includes, three Type 1, two Type 2 and one Type 3 helicopter.

