Nogales CBP officers seize hard drugs, weapons during 4th of July weekend

Three people were arrested, more than $830,000 in hard drugs, and weapons were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the long Fourth of July weekend.
"Residents of the campground have been evacuated as a precaution," according to the Forest Lakes Fire District.
A man carrying a baseball bat confronted a clerk at the Riverpark Inn, 777 W. Cushing Street, and demanded money from the register.
Five motorcyclists are facing criminal charges after an incident Sunday night on Interstate 10.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.
Several people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest that was held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.
