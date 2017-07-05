Nogales CBP officers seize hard drugs, weapons during 4th of July weekend

Weapons seized at Nogales Port of Entry. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Drugs seized at Nogales Port of Entry. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Three people were arrested, more than $830,000 in hard drugs, and weapons were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the long Fourth of July weekend.

According to a CBP news release the first incident happened on Friday, June 30 at the Dennis DeConcini crossing when officers pulled a 19-year-old Casa Grande man for a secondary search. Officers found two AR-15 rifles and magazines hidden in a trash bag inside the car.

On Saturday, July 1 CBP officers at the Mariposa crossing pulled a 51-year-old Sinaloa, Mexico resident for an additional search. The officers, with the assistance of a drug sniffing canine, found nearly $358,000 in methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin hidden in the floor of the car.

The last incident occurred on Sunday, July 2 after a CBP canine alerted to possible drugs inside a vehicle at the DeConcini Crossing that was driven by a 30-year-old from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 27 pounds of heroin worth an estimated $471,000 in the vehicle's rocker panels.

CBP arrested the suspects and seized the vehicles and contraband, turning the suspects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.