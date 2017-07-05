PACC waiving adoption fees to help with overcrowding

The Pima Animal Care Center is at critical capacity, housing 597 animals - 335 dogs and 262 cats, according to a news release. The shelter is offering a special that will last from now to Sunday, July 9, when all adoption fees will be waived for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
The Pima Animal Care Center is at critical capacity, housing 597 animals - 335 dogs and 262 cats, according to a news release. The shelter is offering a special that will last from now to Sunday, July 9, when all adoption fees will be waived for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
It’s called the Mewsic Kitty Café, where coffee comes with kittens.
It’s called the Mewsic Kitty Café, where coffee comes with kittens.
According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited.
According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited.
There is no way to tell how many frightened dogs escape on the July 4th holiday but because of the big increase in dogs hit by cars, bitten by rattlesnakes or just showing up in strangers' backyards, it's thought to be a significant number.
There is no way to tell how many frightened dogs escape on the July 4th holiday but because of the big increase in dogs hit by cars, bitten by rattlesnakes or just showing up in strangers' backyards, it's thought to be a significant number.
Not every member of the family may enjoy the fireworks, pets included. The Pima Animal Care Center is offering a few safety tips for pet owners during the Fourth of July.
Not every member of the family may enjoy the fireworks, pets included. The Pima Animal Care Center is offering a few safety tips for pet owners during the Fourth of July.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.