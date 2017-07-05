PACC waiving adoption fees to help with overcrowding

The Pima Animal Care Center is at critical capacity, housing 597 animals - 335 dogs and 262 cats, according to a news release. The shelter is offering a special that will last from now to Sunday, July 9, when all adoption fees will be waived for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. PACC is also waiving the redemption fees for pet owners who have lost their pets and want to get them back.

“Our team has only two empty kennels for incoming cats, and five empty kennels for incoming dogs,” said Karen Hollish, PACC director of development and marketing, in the news release. “We are in a critical space crisis and need our community’s help.”

According to the release between the morning of July 4 and 4 p.m. on July 5, the shelter took in 50 pets, and its Pet Support Center fielded dozens of lost and found reports from members of the public.

In the past during the days following the Fourth of July, the shelter takes in more than 100 pets, many of whom escaped during fireworks shows and may have been injured by cars.

There are not only animals available at the main shelter (4000 North Silverbell Road) there are dozens of cats and kittens at local PetSmart stores and several more in foster care.

The only fee that may apply to those who adopt a pet or redeem their lost pet during this special is a $17 licensing fee for adult dogs.

PACC’s main shelter is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

Those who may have lost a pet over the Fourth of July weekend is encouraged to visit the main shelter, call the PACC Pet Support Center at (520) 724-7222, as well as check PACC’s Lost and Found Pets webpage and its Lost Pets Pima County Twitter feed frequently, as new pets arrive each day.

