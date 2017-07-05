Reid Park Zoo initiatives hoping for spot on November ballot

The "Future of Your Zoo Campaign" turned in nearly 20,000 signatures to the Tucson City Clerk's office this morning hoping enough are valid to qualify for a spot on the November ballot.
Sonoita Border Patrol agents working the State Route 83 immigration checkpoint on Monday, July 3 stopped a human smuggling attempt, thanks to some help from a CBP canine.
Family and friends will gather at a mosque on the northwest side Wednesday, July 5, for Martin Padilla's funeral.
Last week about this time, I was encouraging all of us to be extra mindful when it comes to water safety this summer. And a week later – during 4th of July week -- the other real concern is one of the other elements: fire – as in fireworks.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.
