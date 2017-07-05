THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Firework safety

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Last week about this time, I was encouraging all of us to be extra mindful when it comes to water safety this summer.

And a week later – during 4th of July week -- the other real concern is one of the other elements: fire – as in fireworks.

Who would have thought we'd be telling the story of an east side home damaged by fire after police say two teens set off fire works.

No injuries ... that's the good news.

I get it. There ARE legal fireworks we can enjoy… outdoors. But just like anything else – all that sizzle needs some supervision and yes – plenty of water on hand in case the fireworks get out of hand.

But think about it … wouldn't it be more fun to sit back and relax and let the professional handle pyrotechnics. I think so.

