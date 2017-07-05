CBP: Woman found hiding in trunk of car during smuggling attempt

Woman found in trunk during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Sonoita Border Patrol agents working the State Route 83 immigration checkpoint on Monday, July 3 stopped a human smuggling attempt, thanks to some help from a CBP canine.

According to a CBP news release, the 40-year-old woman from Mexico was found hiding in the trunk of a Ford Focus. Agents had been speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman from the U.S., when the CBP canine alerted to a smell it was trained to detect in the trunk.

BP agents then opened the trunk and found the woman inside.

The driver is facing human smuggling charges, while the woman hiding in the trunk is being charged for immigration violations, according to the news release.

Border Patrol officials continue to warn that Arizona’s high temperatures can cause death for anyone riding in the trunk of a car. Other dangers include carbon monoxide poisoning or being crushed in a rear-end collision.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.