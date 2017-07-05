CBP: Woman found hiding in trunk of car during smuggling attempt

Sonoita Border Patrol agents working the State Route 83 immigration checkpoint on Monday, July 3 stopped a human smuggling attempt, thanks to some help from a CBP canine.
Three people were arrested, more than $830,000 in hard drugs, and weapons were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the long Fourth of July weekend.
"Residents of the campground have been evacuated as a precaution," according to the Forest Lakes Fire District.
A man carrying a baseball bat confronted a clerk at the Riverpark Inn, 777 W. Cushing Street, and demanded money from the register.
Five motorcyclists are facing criminal charges after an incident Sunday night on Interstate 10.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.
