PEDALING WITH PURPOSE: Local mom's journey to raise money for childhood cancer

Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
Lisa Chuinard cycled 327 miles in for the Great Cycle Challenge in the month of June. The reason she did it, two of her children who are battling cancer.
Lisa Chuinard cycled 327 miles in for the Great Cycle Challenge in the month of June. The reason she did it, two of her children who are battling cancer.
10-year-old Noah Chuinard was diagnosed with Leukemia in August 2015. During his battle, he's inspired other by living by the mantra "don't stop, won't stop."
10-year-old Noah Chuinard was diagnosed with Leukemia in August 2015. During his battle, he's inspired other by living by the mantra "don't stop, won't stop."
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.