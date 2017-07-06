TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

One of seven helicopters used to fight the Burro Fire. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. BURRO FIRE: 24,547 acres, 11 percent contained

The Burro Fire grew to 24,547 acres Wednesday, and crews have the fire 11 percent contained.

At a community meeting officials said Redington Pass Road will not be closed until the end of July, as many residents had heard. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Commander for the Rincon District, the road will reopen as soon as the fire allows it. There will also be a 24-hour deputy presence as long as the road does remain closed.

Catalina Highway is also still closed.

A second community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Sahuaro High School (545 N Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710).

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2svUmN5



2. Reid Park Zoo initiatives hoping for spot on November ballot?

The "Future of Your Zoo Campaign" turned in nearly 20,000 signatures to the Tucson City Clerk's office on Wednesday morning, July 5, hoping enough are valid to qualify for a spot on the November ballot.

#reidparkzoo asking voters for tax increase. One penny on $10. maintenance/new exhibits like Hippo #tucsonnewsnow pic.twitter.com/4vx4AtzGY8 — Bud Foster (@budfoster) July 6, 2017

The initiative would create a 1/10 of one percent sales tax if approved. That's equivalent to a penny on $10.

However, for the zoo it means $8 to $10 million a year for maintenance and a series of new exhibits.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2utKktm?



3. CBP: Woman found hiding in trunk of car during smuggling attempt?

Sonoita Border Patrol agents working the State Route 83 immigration checkpoint on Monday, July 3 stopped a human smuggling attempt, thanks to some help from a CBP canine.

According to a CBP news release, the 40-year-old woman from Mexico was found hiding in the trunk of a Ford Focus. Agents had been speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman from the U.S., when the CBP canine alerted to a smell it was trained to detect in the trunk.

BP agents then opened the trunk and found the woman inside.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uO1ykz?



HAPPENING TODAY

Homicide Survivors Incorporated will hold a news conference about the unsolved murders of Roman Nieto and Guillermo Ortiz-Morales.

Nieto, 20, and Ortiz-Morales, 26, were murdered on June 7 at Mission Manor Park.

The news conference is at 10 a.m.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated storms possible.

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect with highs near 108 degrees.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.