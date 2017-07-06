Border agents arrest previously-deported sex offender east of Naco, AZ

Border Patrol agents arrested a previously-deported sex offender in Cochise County on Tuesday, July 4.

According to a news release from the US Customs and Border Protection, 51-year-old Javier Mejia-Pedraza has multiple felony convictions including lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in 2010 out of Los Angeles. His most recent deportation was in 2014.

Agents arrested Mejia-Pedraza east of Naco, AZ, which is south of Bisbee.

Mejia-Pedraza, a Mexican national, is being charged for felony immigration charges for allegedly re-entering the United States following deportation.

