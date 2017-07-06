Border agents arrest previously-deported sex offender east of Naco, AZ

A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's office in Tucson.
51-year-old Javier Mejia-Pedraza has multiple felony convictions including lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in 2010 out of Los Angeles. His most recent deportation was in 2014.
Sonoita Border Patrol agents working the State Route 83 immigration checkpoint on Monday, July 3, stopped a human smuggling attempt, thanks to some help from a US Customs and Border Protection canine.
Three people were arrested, weapons and more than $830,000 in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the long Fourth of July weekend.
"Residents of the campground have been evacuated as a precaution," according to the Forest Lakes Fire District.
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
