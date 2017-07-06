Man accused of making threat during protest at Sen. Flake's Tucson office

A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's office in Tucson.
51-year-old Javier Mejia-Pedraza has multiple felony convictions including lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in 2010 out of Los Angeles. His most recent deportation was in 2014.
Sonoita Border Patrol agents working the State Route 83 immigration checkpoint on Monday, July 3, stopped a human smuggling attempt, thanks to some help from a US Customs and Border Protection canine.
Three people were arrested, weapons and more than $830,000 in hard drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales over the long Fourth of July weekend.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.
