Spokesman: Man arrested for making threat at senator's Tucson office

A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's office in Tucson.

Jason Samuels, Communications Director for Sen. Flake, said the incident happened Thursday morning, July 6.

Samuels said the man, a protester, threatened a staff member at the office and said the following:

"You know how liberals are going to solve the Republican problem? They are going to get better aim. That last guy tried, but he needed better aim. We will get better aim."

Tucson News Now has reached out to authorities to confirm the arrest.

The man was possibly referencing the mid-June shooting in Alexandria, VA.

On Wednesday, June 14, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice.

U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

A month before the shooting, a Tucson man was arrested for allegedly threatening Rep. Martha McSally.

According to an interim complaint, Steve Martan made three threatening phone calls to McSally's office.

