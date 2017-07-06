PACC to hold free vaccine, microchip clinic for dogs

“Vaccinating your pets is of utmost importance and something that should not be overlooked or postponed,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, director of veterinary services.
The Pima Animal Care Center is at critical capacity, housing 597 animals - 335 dogs and 262 cats, according to a news release. The shelter is offering a special that will last from now to Sunday, July 9, when all adoption fees will be waived for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
It’s called the Mewsic Kitty Café, where coffee comes with kittens.
According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited.
There is no way to tell how many frightened dogs escape on the July 4th holiday but because of the big increase in dogs hit by cars, bitten by rattlesnakes or just showing up in strangers' backyards, it's thought to be a significant number.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.
