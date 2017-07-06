PACC to hold free vaccine, microchip clinic for dogs

Have a new puppy, or a dog that needs its vaccinations updated? Pima Animal Care Center is holding a free vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday, July 15.

“Vaccinating your pets is of utmost importance and something that should not be overlooked or postponed,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, director of veterinary services, in a news release. “Sadly, every year we see many dogs who become ill because they didn’t receive their Rabies, Parvo, or Distemper vaccines. By providing this free service to pet owners, we hope to save the lives of many pets.”

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Tucson Fire Department (1601 South 6th Avenue). Vaccinations for rabies, parvo, and distemper will be administered on a first come, first served basis starting at 9 a.m. inside the fire station.

Also available during the clinic will be micro-chipping, there is a limited supply of these so owners who are interested in getting one for their dog is encouraged to arrive at the clinic early.

Vaccines have been funded by donations to the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.

For more information on the clinic and other services PACC offers click here.

