Local dealership raises more than $350,000 for charity

More than $350,000 was raised during the 2017 Larry H. Miller Dealerships Golf Classic, an annual event that brings together the group’s leadership team, vendors and business partners for a friendly game of golf in the name of charity.

The donation was presented to Larry H. Miller Charities, the charitable arm of Larry H. Dealerships, which is focused on giving to groups and programs that benefit women and children in the areas of health and education.



“This is one of our largest fundraisers of the year for Larry H. Miller Charities. We hope the funds raised from this tournament will help enrich the lives of individuals in each of the seven states where Larry H. Miller Dealerships conducts business,” said Jay Francis, executive vice president, Larry H. Miller Charities, in a news release.



The dealership group has locations in Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico and Washington. Funding for Larry H. Miller Charities is generated, in large part, through Larry H. Miller companies and employee contributions.

Since 1996, LHM Charities has donated more than $1 million to qualified non-profit organizations throughout Arizona, to organizations like St. Mary's Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, Wings for Women, Phoenix Children's Hospital and Special Olympics Arizona, just to name a few.

