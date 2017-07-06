Primavera graduates receive more than $700,000 in scholarships

Primavera Online High School, leader of online education in the state of Arizona, will celebrate the class of 2017 with an in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. at Grand Canyon University.

Among this year’s graduating class, 75 percent of the 850 graduates plan to further their education after graduation by ways of a community college, university or technical school. Twenty-six percent of this year’s graduates have other plans, including joining the workforce or military.

Collectively, at least 31 students have received college scholarships totaling more than $700,000, from Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, University of Arizona and Johnson & Wales University.

“Driven by the belief that every child deserves a great education, I founded Primavera Online High School to help the thousands of Arizona students who don’t fit the one-size-fits-all mold,” said Damian Creamer, founder of Primavera Online High School. “Approximately 70 percent of our 10,000 plus full-time students hold an alternative status, meaning they are at a high risk for not completing high school.”

As an alternative school, Primavera seeks to provide second chances for students to earn their diplomas while providing each student with a personalized, rigorous education.

Primavera plans to live stream the graduation ceremony for those students and families unable to attend. Former National Football League player and current motivational speaker, JJ Birden will provide the commencement address.

