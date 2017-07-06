AZ Game and Fish wants your best wildlife photos

Bryan Keil of Scottsdale took the best-in-show photo last year, which is pictured above. (Source: AZ Game and Fish Department)

Calling all aspiring wildlife photographers - Arizona wants your best photo.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is holding its annual wildlife calendar photo contest. Entry is free.

Those interested in participating are asked to submit their three best wildlife photos via email or through a file-sharing website. Entries will be accepted now through August 11 at 5 p.m.

Information and rules are posted at: www.azgfd.gov/photocontest

According to AGFD the winning photos are to be featured in the 2018 wildlife calendar, as well as in the November–December 2017 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.

Cash prizes awarded will also be awarded.

