AZ Game and Fish wants your best wildlife photos

Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona. We could see our first real rain of the season Monday, July 10.
Calling all aspiring wildlife photographers - Arizona wants your best photo. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is holding its annual wildlife calendar photo contest.
“Vaccinating your pets is of utmost importance and something that should not be overlooked or postponed,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, director of veterinary services.
A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's office in Tucson.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.
