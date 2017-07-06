ACTION DAY: Monsoon could bring hail, wind, flash flooding

Storms developing later Thursday afternoon may be severe with damaging gusts of over 60 mph possible. Flash flooding, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible
Keep track of the power outages in the Tucson area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.
Valley Fever continues to be a threat to Arizona, especially during the monsoon when high winds are commonplace.
Predicting what will happen day-to-day in upcoming seasons is incredibly difficult, and the monsoon is no different. Here are a few key factors we look at in determining what kind of monsoon we're in for in southern Arizona: >
The factors contributing to how our monsoon will play out in 2017.
With extreme heat in the forecast, it’s especially important for drivers to plan before taking to state highways, starting with having a fully charged cellphone as well as extra drinking water for all passengers, including pets.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.
