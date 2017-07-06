ACTION DAY: Monsoon could bring hail, wind, flash flooding - Tucson News Now

ACTION DAY: Monsoon could bring hail, wind, flash flooding

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Monsoon storms could bring the threat for strong winds, hail, and flash flooding on Thursday evening, July 13.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking Thursday, July 13, as a First Alert Action Day for monsoon storms.

Storms developing later Thursday afternoon may be severe with damaging gusts of over 60 mph possible. Flash flooding, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible in some storms. Most storms will be moving from the east/northeast to the west/southwest.

The best chance of storms will be in the late afternoon and evening hours. Watch for flooded roads while driving and stay indoors if you can during thunderstorms.

We call for Action Days any time we think the weather is going to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

