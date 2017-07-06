ACTION DAY: Rain could be coming our way Monday

Finally!

Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking Monday, July 10, as a First Alert Action Day for monsoon storms.

We call for Action Day anytime we think the weather is going to significantly impact your day.

Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, blowing dust and flash flooding are possible.

Plan for extra travel time Monday evening.

If you see any flooded roads or washes, don't attempt to drive through them. Turn around, don't drown.

