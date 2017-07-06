ACTION DAY: Rain could be coming our way Monday - Tucson News Now

ACTION DAY: Rain could be coming our way Monday

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Finally!

Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking Monday, July 10, as a First Alert Action Day for monsoon storms.

We call for Action Day anytime we think the weather is going to significantly impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, blowing dust and flash flooding are possible.

Plan for extra travel time Monday evening.

If you see any flooded roads or washes, don't attempt to drive through them. Turn around, don't drown.

Don't forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free in the app store.

