KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Son of man killed in road-rage incident speaks out

Hamza Padilla watched his dad die in the parking lot of a Marana shopping center less than a week ago.

Martin Padilla was shot twice Friday, June 30, in what police are calling a road-rage incident.

With his family's permission, the 15-year-old Hamza spoke exclusive with Tucson News Now about that day.

Hamza said he was the one driving the car when all started. He said his father was in the passenger's seat while his three younger siblings were in the back.

They were on their way to Burger King.

"The hardest thing was having to tell my mom, 'dad got shot today,'" Hamza said.

Marcus Dickson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting.

Hamza said his dad, who was buried on Wednesday, July 5, was very loving and had a kind spirit.

He also said his father always made sure he and his siblings were safe, even in his final moments.

"He looked at our car and he looked from my side all the way to down to where my brothers and sisters were to make sure we were OK," Hamza said. "Then he looked up and died."

Hamza said he forgives Dickson, but he wants to know why it had to happen.

"Why were you doing this to our family?," he said. "Why did you have to be so aggressive that day? Why did you have to honk the horn that day when we were only following the law."

