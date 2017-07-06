How the community can help crews fighting wildfires

How can you help firefighting crews helping with the Burro Fire.

Here are some ways you can show support for firefighters:

Post thank you banners/signs in the community and on social media. This is a great morale booster for firefighters after a long shift!

Write thank you notes to firefighters. Drop them off at the incident command post so they can be posted or shared.

Write thank you letters to firefighters families. Put them in a blank, stamped envelopes. After briefings or after shifts, firefighters can address letters to parents, kids, spouses, etc.

Help keep firefighters safe by creating defensible space around your home. Creating defensible space around your home is absolutely the BEST thing you can do to help firefighters. Learn how at http://firewise.org.

Items not accepted at Fire Camp:

Clothing, there are federal standards for personal protective gear for the wildland firefighters.

Food items including baked goods and sweets. Crews are required to follow food safety regulations, and there are strict guidelines for firefighter nutrition. Rest assured, the fire crews are fed three meals a day, including snacks.

Please confirm needs by contacting the organization of your choice before donating physical items (food, water, etc.). Financial contributions to a recognized organization are the most effective way of helping them obtain goods and services locally and provide direct financial assistance to those in need.

Consider a financial contribution to a voluntary organization of your choice. You might consider a donation to:

a local fire department

a firefighter support organization of your choice.

the Wildland Firefighter Foundation

the 100 Club of Arizona

the Humane Society

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.