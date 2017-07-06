Sierra Vista man facing kidnapping, sexual assault charges

On Tuesday, July 4 the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man after investigating a kidnapping incident at the Regency Inn & Suites at 250 Carroll Drive.

According to a SVPD release, 51-year-old Brian Sullivan was arrested on scene without incident, after a woman reported to SVPD that she had been attacked. Officers responded to the hotel at 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday, and learned that the woman had been held against her will inside Sullivan's room for an extended period of time.

SVPD investigated the incident and with a witness corroborating the victim's story, Sullivan was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and assault.

Sullivan has since been released from jail, according to the release.

