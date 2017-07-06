APP EXTRA: Boy battling cancer becomes pilot for a day

Noah Chuinard was diagnosed with Leukemia in August 2015.

He's halfway through his 3 1/2-year treatment and the cancer is in remission.

The whole time, he's lived by the mantra "don't stop, won't stop."

His drive has motivated his mom Lisa to get moving again and she has biked to raise money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund and has her eyes on competing in triathlons. Read more about her story HERE.

In December, Noah participated in the pilot-for-a-day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

