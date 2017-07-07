Tucson police investigating calls of shots fired near 6th and Valencia

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Officers are on scene, but have not located any victims or suspects.
Officers are on scene, but have not located any victims or suspects.
Hamza Padilla watched his father die in a Marana parking lot less than a week ago. With his family's permission, the 15-year-old Hamza spoke exclusive with Tucson News Now about that day.
Hamza Padilla watched his father die in a Marana parking lot less than a week ago. With his family's permission, the 15-year-old Hamza spoke exclusive with Tucson News Now about that day.
As the temperatures soar again in Tucson, another extreme heat warning, it's become apparent that it may be a while before there's a break in the heat wave.
As the temperatures soar again in Tucson, another extreme heat warning, it's become apparent that it may be a while before there's a break in the heat wave.
Lisa Chuinard cycled 327 miles in for the Great Cycle Challenge in the month of June. The reason she did it, two of her children who are battling cancer.
Lisa Chuinard cycled 327 miles in for the Great Cycle Challenge in the month of June. The reason she did it, two of her children who are battling cancer.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.