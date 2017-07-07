Whiptails can't slow Tucson's roll

To say new Tucson manager Kirby Campbell can related to the players might be an understatement.

The Tucson Saguaros plated six runs in the fifth inning to cruise Thursday night to a 10-1 victory over the California City Whiptails at Kino Stadium.

Starting pitcher Matt Kelly (5-0) had another fine outing giving up only one run on six hits in seven innings.

Left fielder Nick Vitale went two-for-four with two RBI and catcher Darryl Baca collected a hit in each of his last four at bats.

Burnell Dailey had two hits and a pair of RBI.

The Saguaros (32-10) won for the 12th time in 13 games and remain on top of Pacific Division of the Pecos League.

California City and Tucson meet again at Kino Stadium tomorrow and again on Saturday.

David Kelly contributed to this story.