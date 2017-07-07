dK Cactus Call: Youth Baseball

Zona Volleyball Club's 17-1 team went undefeated in winning their division at USA Volleyball's Girls Junior National Championships.
Zona Volleyball Club's 17-1 team went undefeated in winning their division at USA Volleyball's Girls Junior National Championships.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analysis every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analysis every step of UA Football.
Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona Volleyball went 2-1 at the LUV Invitational.
Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona Volleyball went 2-1 at the LUV Invitational.
Patrick Corbin gave Arizona its latest in a string of solid starts, and then for good measure, the Diamondbacks capped a series sweep with some offensive fireworks.
Patrick Corbin gave Arizona its latest in a string of solid starts, and then for good measure, the Diamondbacks capped a series sweep with some offensive fireworks.
Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.
Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.