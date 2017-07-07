dK Cactus Call: Youth Baseball

Flowing Wells Jr. High 8th grader Michael Escalante was selected as an NYBC All-Star

Mario Bejarano tossed a no-hitter at a USA Baseball event in North Carolina (Photo courtesy: All Sports Tucson via the Bejarano family).

The summer baseball season officially came to an end Sunday with the closure of the Little League World Series.

Once again Tucson had youth baseball players who made dents on the national scene this summer.

8th grader Mario Bejarano tossed a no-hitter Friday for the Southwest squad at USA Baseball’s 14-under National Identification Series.

While Michael Escalante played in the National Youth Baseball Congress 12-under All-Star game in July at Baseball Heaven on Long Island, New York.

