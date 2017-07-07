dK Cactus Call: Mia Sokolowski and Tucson Redskins 13U

The Florida Gators are in NCAA Volleyball's Final Four and Tucson's Mia Sokolowski is a part of it all.

The 2016 Tucson High Badger is in her second season in Gainesville but first as a player after redshirting last season.

She's played in 50 of the Gators 107 sets this season, hitting .038 with 58 kills.

Sokolowski appeared in all five sets, finishing with seven kills, in Florida's 3-2 regional final win over USC.

The Gators will play #3 seed Stanford in the national semifinal, where they are appearing for the first time since 2003.

Meanwhile in Orlando Florida, The Tucson Redskins 13U took 2nd place in their division at the American Youth Football (AYF) national championships.

The Redskins were the city champions in that division and beat teams from Baltimore, Maryland (35-0) and Tyler, Texas (38-14) before losing to another team from Baltimore (25-14) in the Division II 13U All-American title game.

Two other teams from Tucson also competed at the event.

The city’s 12U champions, the Wildcats went 0-2 with losses to Miami Beach, Florida (14-8) and Chesapeake Bay, Maryland (19-16).

A group of local all-stars also went 0-2 competing in the Conference All-Stars 14U-A division.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

David Kelly awards a Cactus Call to an athlete/s with local ties who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and a Cat Call to an athlete/s who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and is an alumni of the UA Athletics program.