dK Cactus Call: Zona Volleyball 17-1

Summer can be a fun time for Tucson’s youth athletes. Many get to travel all over the country to compete in their chosen sports.

Minneapolis, Minnesota was the site this past weekend for Zona Volleyball. The local club took several teams to USA Volleyball’s Girls Junior National Championships.

It was there that the club’s 17-1 squad came home with a championship.

The ladies won a national title in the tournament’s Patriot Division by beat Los Angeles Volleyball Academy’s (LAVA) North 17 Adidas squad in three sets (25-19, 18-25, 15-12).

Zona Volleyball 17-1 went 12-0 to outlast the 49 other teams in the division. They lost just five of their 29 sets in the tournament.

The 17-1 team was coached by Pima College head women’s volleyball coach Dan Bithell and assisted by Tara Olding.

The Patriot Division is the 5th tier in the GJNC format and does not require teams to have to qualify for the tournament by winning a bid at the regional level. The Open, National, USA and American Division all require to teams to win bids.

Zona Volleyball also entered teams in the 15-1 and 16-1 Patriot Division brackets. The 16-1 squad finished 10-3 overall to place 25th while the 15-1 girls went 6-3 to finish in 23rd place.

The 17-1 squad included the following players:

1 Riley Watt (Buena)

2 Abi Nash (Sahuaro)

3 Kami Steinbacher (Cienega)

4 Peyton Lewis (Salpointe Catholic)

5 Emily Robinson (Cienega)

6 Sabrina Pierre (Buena)

7 Zanisha Tounsel (Empire)

8 Nikki Johnson (Catalina Foothills)

9 Alanna Duarte (Salpointe Catholic)

12 Mikeyla Lee (Nogales)

13 Madi Nash (Sahuaro)

