dK Cactus Call: Zona Volleyball 17-1

Chris Taylor singled in the winning run in the bottom of a four-run ninth inning, helping Los Angeles rally for a 5-4 victory over Arizona.
Zona Volleyball Club's 17-1 team went undefeated in winning their division at USA Volleyball's Girls Junior National Championships.
The Tucson Saguaros plated six runs in the fifth inning to cruise Thursday night to a 10-1 victory over the California City Whiptails.
Five members of the youth competition rock climbing team from Rocks and Ropes will be competing at the National Championships in Atlanta.
