Dodgers rally in 9th to beat D-backs 5-4 to complete sweep

Chris Taylor singled in the winning run in the bottom of a four-run ninth inning, helping Los Angeles rally for a 5-4 victory over Arizona.
The Tucson Saguaros plated six runs in the fifth inning to cruise Thursday night to a 10-1 victory over the California City Whiptails.
Zona Volleyball Club's 17-1 team went undefeated in winning their division at USA Volleyball's Girls Junior National Championships.
Five members of the youth competition rock climbing team from Rocks and Ropes will be competing at the National Championships in Atlanta.
Alex Mejia's first two major league hits - including an eighth-inning home run - were the difference as St. Louis defeated Washington.
