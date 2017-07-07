TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. BURRO FIRE: 25,355 acres, 19 percent contained?

Burro Fire information officers are reporting the fire is now 19 percent contained, and has burned 25,355 acres, as of Thursday night, July 6.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2svUmN5?

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Commander for the Rincon District, Redington Road will reopen as soon as the fire allows it. Some were under the impression that it would remain closed until the end of the month. There will be a 24-hour deputy presence as long as the road remains closed.

Catalina Highway is also still closed, according to the commander.

A community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Sahuaro High School. The meeting will be live streamed on Facebook.



2. KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Son of man killed in road-rage incident speaks out

Hamza Padilla watched his dad die in the parking lot of a Marana shopping center less than a week ago.

Martin Padilla was shot twice Friday, June 30, in what police are calling a road-rage incident.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tnQCw9

Hamza & his siblings were in the car when their dad, Martin Padilla, was shot & killed last Fri. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/wtVjxZTvjj — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) July 6, 2017

With his family's permission, the 15-year-old Hamza spoke exclusively with Tucson News Now about that day.

"I knew he was gone but I had my doubts," Hamza said. "The hardest thing was having to tell my mom, 'dad got shot today.'"



3. Dealing with the heat from the experts

As the temperatures soar again in Tucson, another extreme heat warning. It has become apparent that it may be a while before there is a break in the heat wave.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uy45jt

It's difficult for many people to handle the heat day in and day out because of age, medications or general bad health.

But what effect, if any, does it have on the healthy?

Dr. Jaiva Larsen, an emergency room doctor and toxicology specialist at Banner Health, is not aware of serious implications for the healthy, as long as they take care of themselves and follow proper procedures.

"Getting too dehydrated could affect the kidneys," she said. "And there are other issues which could be caused by excessive exposure."



HAPPENING TODAY

Movies in the Park happens on the first Friday of each month, from May to September.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:45 p.m. (dusk), at the Reid Park Demeester Outdoor Performance Center (920 S Concert Pl, Tucson, AZ 85716).

Tonight's movie is "The Secret Life of Pets."

WEATHER

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated storms possible.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect with highs near 110 degrees.

