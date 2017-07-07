TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Witnesses said the driver of the dark-colored pickup or SUV did not slow down or stop as it continued westbound on Irvington Road.
Officers are on scene, but have not located any victims or suspects.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.
