Tucson police seek driver who struck, killed man crossing street in wheelchair

The man was struck at about 11:30 p.m. on July 6 while crossing West Irvington Road, west of South Ninth Avenue. (Source: Facebook)

A Tucson man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car on Thursday night, July 6, has died from his injuries.

According to police, the man died several hours after being taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He was struck at about 11:30 p.m. while crossing West Irvington Road, west of South Ninth Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver of the pickup or SUV did not slow down or stop as it continued westbound on Irvington. The truck is described as dark colored and police say it should have body damage.

His name is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Police are also asking vehicle repair shops to pay special attention to anyone who requested or is requesting work on this type of vehicle. If the damage is similar, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

