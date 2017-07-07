SHEEP FIRE: 2,800-acre fire burning near Fort Bowie

Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry are reporting the fire was human caused, possibly started by someone who was in distress and needed search and rescue assistance.
The Sheep Fire burning near Fort Bowie National Historic Site in Cochise County began on July 5.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Worry creeps into her mind "immediately," Schewel said, when asked about how quickly she's reminded of past fires burning in the same area.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Witnesses said the driver of the dark-colored pickup or SUV did not slow down or stop as it continued westbound on Irvington Road.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.
