SHEEP FIRE: 2,800-acre fire burning near Fort Bowie

The Sheep Fire is burning in the Dos Cabezas Mountains in Cochise County. (Source: InciWeb)

The Sheep Fire burning near Fort Bowie National Historic Site in Cochise County has grown to 2,800 acres.

According to InciWeb, the cause of the fire is under investigation. It began the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

It is fueled by tall grass and brush in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.

Resources assigned to the fire include 120 people.

