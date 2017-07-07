URGENT: Authorities looking for Nogales woman with mental illness

The Sheep Fire burning near Fort Bowie National Historic Site in Cochise County began on July 5.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Tucson News Now First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day today because of unseasonably hot temperatures in the Tucson area.
Authorities are looking for a mentally ill Nogales woman who walked away from her home early Friday morning.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
