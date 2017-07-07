URGENT: Authorities looking for Nogales woman with mental illness

Authorities are asking for help to find a Nogales woman who went missing Friday morning.

The Nogales Police Department said Cristina Contreras, 36, walked away from her home on West Plum Street around 5:30 a.m.

The NPD said Contreras has a mental illness and takes medication. She was last seen wearing a white night gown.

"So far it is believed she did not walk into Mexico and may be in the vicinity of the Nogales downtown area," the NPD said in a news release. "It is not believed she may have left in a vehicle or picked up by another person in a vehicle."

If you see her or have any information, please call 911 or 520-287-9111.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.