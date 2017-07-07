Sierra Vista police arrest armed-robbery suspect, seek two others

A Bisbee woman arrested on Sunday, July 2, is facing multiple charges related to a June 18 armed robbery at a Sierra Vista motel.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 20-year-old Lizbeth Eveningred was arrested at the Bella Vista Motel, 1101 E. Fry Boulevard, for a warrant out of Cochise County for probation violation. Police had gone to the motel to assist Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services with a report of an unconscious person. Police say drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Detectives questioned Eveningred about the armed robbery in June, during which a woman was robbed in her room at the same motel by a woman and two men.

Police have identified the two men as Sierra Vista residents Floyd Lawson and Errick Townsend.

Eveningred is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $50,000 bond and a probation violation hold. She is facing charges of probation violation warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed robbery, aggravated armed robbery, and kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lawson or Townsend is asked to call 911 or the SVPD non-emergency dispatch line: (520) 458-3311.

