Heavy police presence at Marana strip mall

According to a news release, Joe Santiago Valles will serve 78 months in prison, after his trial where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S., aiding and abetting false statements from firearms transactions, tampering, tampering with a witness, and identity theft.
A former University of Arizona student was killed while on vacation on a Greek island, several sources are reporting.
There is a heavy police presence at a Marana strip mall Friday afternoon.
"Residents of the campground have been evacuated as a precaution," according to the Forest Lakes Fire District.
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
Crews are working to clear derailed cars after 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX Friday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.
