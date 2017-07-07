Sources: Former UA student beat to death on Greek island

A former University of Arizona student was killed while on vacation on a Greek island, according to several sources.

The Daily Mail reported Bakari Henderson was beat to death by at least 10 people following an argument at a bar in Zakynthos.

UA confirmed Henderson is a former student who graduated in March 2017.

According to his Facebook page, Henderson is from Austin, Texas.

At least two people have been arrested on homicide charges, according to the Daily Mail.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.