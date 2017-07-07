Sources: Former UA student beat to death on Greek island

According to a news release, Joe Santiago Valles will serve 78 months in prison, after his trial where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S., aiding and abetting false statements from firearms transactions, tampering, tampering with a witness, and identity theft.
According to a news release, Joe Santiago Valles will serve 78 months in prison, after his trial where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S., aiding and abetting false statements from firearms transactions, tampering, tampering with a witness, and identity theft.
A former University of Arizona student was killed while on vacation on a Greek island, several sources are reporting.
A former University of Arizona student was killed while on vacation on a Greek island, several sources are reporting.
There is a heavy police presence at a Marana strip mall Friday afternoon.
There is a heavy police presence at a Marana strip mall Friday afternoon.
"Residents of the campground have been evacuated as a precaution," according to the Forest Lakes Fire District.
"Residents of the campground have been evacuated as a precaution," according to the Forest Lakes Fire District.
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.
It was the type of car ride nightmares are made out of.
It was the type of car ride nightmares are made out of.