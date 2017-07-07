Stepfather facing additional charges in the death of Jayden Glomb

In addition to charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body, Joshua Lelevier now faces additional charges including:

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Unlawful viewing or recording of a minor

Voyeurism

His next court date is Friday, July 21.

A search warrant from June 21, stated officials were searching for photographs, recording devices and anything used to "mount and/or conceal recording devices." Police recovered pictures, a section of drywall, outlet cover, screw and vent covers.

Lelevier, is accused of killing the 13-year-old Jayden and dumping her body in a desert area less than two miles from her home.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Jayden's body showed signs of asphyxiation and there was a ligature mark on her throat.

