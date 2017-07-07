PCSD searching for burglary suspect

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a May 25, 2017 burglary.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the clubhouse of the Casitas de Castilian community at 643 West Las Lomitas Road. According to a PCSD release, deputies learned a male suspect had entered the clubhouse through a rear sliding glass door and stole three surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid to late 30s. 5-foot-9 tall, thin build, with short black hair and possibly a tattoo sleeve on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored striped polo shirt and white undershirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or if they want to remain anonymous they can submit via text, phone or online at www.88CRIME.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.